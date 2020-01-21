UrduPoint.com
Japan Plans To Launch 6G Technology In 2030

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:47 PM

Japan has begun planning a comprehensive strategy for "post-5G" (6G) technology that achieves communication speeds that are 10 times faster than 5G, and set up a panel to discuss the matter later this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Japan has begun planning a comprehensive strategy for "post-5G" (6G) technology that achieves communication speeds that are 10 times faster than 5G, and set up a panel to discuss the matter later this month.

The panel on 6G ultra fast communications networks that are expected to be introduced around 2030, succeeding 5G services to be available in Japan this spring, will discuss technological development, potential utilization methods and policies, according to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry of Japan.

"The smooth introduction of standards for next-generation wireless communications networks is indispensable to boosting Japan's international competitiveness," communications minister Sanae Takaichi said.

Japan has lagged behind the United States and South Korea in launching 5G commercial services, Japan Times reported.

As some other countries have already started discussions on how to utilize 6G technology, Tokyo aims to draft the strategy and lead standardization efforts.

The panel will include representatives of the private sector as well as university researchers and will hear opinions from a variety of industries in order to study potential challenges. The first session is scheduled for next Monday.

Compared to 5G networks, 6G networks will have faster data transmission speeds, an ability to connect to multiple devices simultaneously on a greater scale and are also expected to feature extensive security measures and reduced power consumption.

