Apple All Set To Introduce A New Device
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:28 PM
Rumors about Apple’s smart glasses have been circulating for quite some time but the new report suggested that the company made progress in developing a chip that would power its first smart glasses
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) Apple is known for its iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers but very soon the company is set to introduce a new device.
According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is working on smart glasses.
The rumors about Apple’s smart glasses have been circulating for quite some time but the new report suggested that the company made progress in developing a chip that would power its first smart glasses.
The report states that this progress in chip development will accelerate the internal work on smart glasses, and it is expected that production of this new device may begin by the end of 2027.
This means the company’s first smart glasses are likely to be launched in about two years.
These will not be fully augmented reality (AR) glasses, as long-rumored, but instead are expected to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.
While it is still unclear what features Apple’s smart glasses will have, the report suggests the company will initially introduce them as AR glasses.
The report further mentioned that these glasses would use cameras capable of scanning the surrounding environment, and the users would be assisted by artificial intelligence (AI).
It also stated that Apple CEO Tim Cook aimed to beat Meta in the smart glasses market.
For this reason, the company plans to introduce various models to attract as many users as possible, and the pricing will be kept reasonable.
Recent Stories
Apple all set to introduce a new device
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes
India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
More Stories From Technology
-
Apple all set to introduce a new device3 minutes ago
-
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology2 days ago
-
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts3 days ago
-
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer3 days ago
-
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform4 days ago
-
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package4 days ago
-
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign9 days ago
-
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers10 days ago
-
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information System in Punjab’ ..10 days ago
-
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs Think10 days ago
-
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solution10 days ago
-
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%13 days ago