Apple All Set To Introduce A New Device

Published May 09, 2025 | 06:28 PM

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) Apple is known for its iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers but very soon the company is set to introduce a new device.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is working on smart glasses.

The rumors about Apple’s smart glasses have been circulating for quite some time but the new report suggested that the company made progress in developing a chip that would power its first smart glasses.

The report states that this progress in chip development will accelerate the internal work on smart glasses, and it is expected that production of this new device may begin by the end of 2027.

This means the company’s first smart glasses are likely to be launched in about two years.

These will not be fully augmented reality (AR) glasses, as long-rumored, but instead are expected to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.

While it is still unclear what features Apple’s smart glasses will have, the report suggests the company will initially introduce them as AR glasses.

The report further mentioned that these glasses would use cameras capable of scanning the surrounding environment, and the users would be assisted by artificial intelligence (AI).

It also stated that Apple CEO Tim Cook aimed to beat Meta in the smart glasses market.

For this reason, the company plans to introduce various models to attract as many users as possible, and the pricing will be kept reasonable.

