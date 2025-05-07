EcoStar Launches Prince Series ACs Featuring Genuine T3 Technology
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 05:31 PM
Many consumers remain unaware of what real T3 air conditioning technology truly means — and how rare it is to find in the market
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Many consumers remain unaware of what real T3 air conditioning technology truly means — and how rare it is to find in the market. With the launch of its new Prince Series, EcoStar is setting the record straight by delivering genuine T3 performance backed by core engineering upgrades: a robust T3 compressor, extra-large indoor and outdoor units, and a double-layered condenser.
EcoStar, part of DWP Group being Pakistan’s leading business conglomerate serving since 1999 with an international footprint, and a leading name in consumer electronics, is driving the transformation in the AC market.
This cutting-edge lineup features genuine T3 compressor technology, combining performance, durability, and affordability like never before. At the heart of this innovation lies a cross-sectional compressor design with a thicker body, enabling it to operate with optimum performance even in extreme conditions.
This is not a marketing claim; it’s engineering you can trust. The Prince Series is built to endure, built to cool, and built to redefine what a true T3 AC should be.
Watch the official product video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G--zrzWpYoQ
The series also introduces a smarter user experience, with intelligent Wi-Fi-enabled power limit control, precise AI temperature management, and a 5th-generation auto-cleaning system that maintains 99.
9% hygiene.
Features like 4D airflow and instant 30-second cooling ensure that comfort reaches every corner of the room faster and more efficiently than ever before.
With this launch, EcoStar is making a bold statement: real T3 technology is finally within reach, so why settle for less? The campaign around the Prince Series aims to spotlight its game-changing core — a genuine T3 compressor supported by a larger indoor and outdoor unit design and a double-layered condenser that ensures long-lasting durability and optimum cooling, even in extreme temperatures.
“EcoStar has always been committed to bringing smart innovation to Pakistani homes,” said Rizwan Butt, Chief Operating Officer for Consumer Electronics Division, “With the Prince Series, we’re not just launching another air conditioner—we’re setting a new standard in the market.
This is real T3 technology, not a compromise. We’ve combined advanced technology with practical design to offer an experience that’s reliable, intelligent, and truly next-generation.”
With the Prince Series, EcoStar continues its mission to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient solutions tailored to the needs of modern consumers.
As Pakistan’s trusted electronics brand, EcoStar remains focused on pushing the boundaries of innovation to enhance everyday living experiences.
