Kremlin Welcomes NASA Perseverance Rover Landing On Mars

Daniyal Sohail 11 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:51 PM

Kremlin Welcomes NASA Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed on Friday the NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars, expressing the belief that such achievements were province of all mankind

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed on Friday the NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars, expressing the belief that such achievements were province of all mankind.

The rover landed on the Red Planet on February 18, marking the beginning of a mission to search for signs of microbial life that could have existed in a watery environment 3 million years ago.

"Obviously, any achievement in the conquest of space is province of all mankind and can only be welcomed," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that competition between powers with different space programs was efficiently inspiring development.

"I will tel you once again that any success certainly deserves being welcomed, but our country has its own ambitious space program, let us not forget about it," Peskov continued.

