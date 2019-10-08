Lawmakers Want to Meet With Google, Facebook to Prevent Russian Law Violations - Klimov

The Russian Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty plans to meet with representatives of Google and Facebook to prevent violations of the Russian electoral laws, commission head Andrey Klimov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Russian Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty plans to meet with representatives of Google and Facebook to prevent violations of the Russian electoral laws, commission head Andrey Klimov said Tuesday.

"The commission was particularly concerned about direct calls for riots in Moscow, circulated by a number of Western media outlets in Russian, including with the use of the US embassy site, as well as direct political campaigning ads on foreign information resources on the 'silence day' and the single voting day," Klimov said.

Following a discussion of these facts, "members of the commission decided to submit a query to the Russian Investigative Committee, as well as summon representatives of Google and Facebook to a meeting in order to prevent the possible further use of their internet platforms for committing illegal actions on Russian territory," he said.