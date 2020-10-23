NASA Astronaut Rubins Votes in US Presidential Election From International Space Station

Kathleen Rubins, a crew member on the recent Soyuz MS-17 spaceflight, has voted in the upcoming US presidential election from the International Space Station (ISS), the NASA astronaut said

"From the International Space Station: I voted today," a post attributed to Rubins that was published by the NASA Astronauts Twitter page, read.

A photo showing a curtained off part of the space station containing a sign with the text "ISS Voting Booth" accompanied the post.

Rubins arrived at the ISS on October 14, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. The crew, which is scheduled to remain at the ISS until April 2021, has been tasked with repairing an air leak in the Russian Zvezda module of the space station.

Voting in the upcoming US presidential election, which sees incumbent Donald Trump take on Democrat Joe Biden, will close on November 3.