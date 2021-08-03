NASA Counts on Congress to Extend Life of Space Station to 2030 - Administrator

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he expects the US Congress will extend the life of the International Space Station to 2030

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he expects the US Congress will extend the life of the International Space Station to 2030.

