UrduPoint.com

NASA Counts On Congress To Extend Life Of Space Station To 2030 - Administrator

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:47 PM

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he expects the US Congress will extend the life of the International Space Station to 2030

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he expects the US Congress will extend the life of the International Space Station to 2030.

"I believe we'll see the Congress this year, extend the life of the station to 2030," Nelson said.

