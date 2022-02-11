UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail Published February 11, 2022 | 06:35 PM

NASA has raised concerns over U.S. private space company SpaceX's plans to send another 30,000 Starlink satellites into orbit

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:NASA has raised concerns over U.S. private space company SpaceX's plans to send another 30,000 Starlink satellites into orbit.

In a letter filed to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this week, NASA said SpaceX's plan could lead to substantial congestion, increase the potential for collisions, and interfere with the agency's spaceflight missions.

"With the increase in large constellation proposals to the FCC, NASA has concerns with the potential for a significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts to NASA's science and human spaceflight missions," said the letter.

In May 2020, SpaceX filed an application with the FCC to launch 30,000 satellites in a new generation Starlink constellation, called "Gen 2."

