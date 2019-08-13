New Russian Spacesuit Can be Used on Moon - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The next generation of Russian spacesuits for humans in outer space can be used on the moon, Sergey Pozdnyakov, general director and chief designer of Research & Development Production Enterprise Zvezda, a Russian company manufacturing life-support systems for human spaceflight, told Sputnik.

"If we talk about the prospects of a flight to the moon, then the next generation Orlan spacesuit can be used to land and work on [the lunar] surface," Pozdnyakov said.

The developers plan to make the spacesuit more mobile. The lunar modification will have trousers with hinges that would allow a cosmonaut to move around the surface of the moon.

The first Russian astronaut will reportedly land on the moon in 2030.