Nord Stream 2 Will Be In Demand In Europe, But Will Hardly Be Launched Soon - Novak

Daniyal Sohail Published May 19, 2022 | 01:51 PM

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will be in demand in Europe, but it is unlikely to be launched in the near future due to the current political situation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

"For political reasons, the project has been frozen so far. But I believe that for political reasons, it is unlikely to be launched in the near future. But at the same time, there is a need for it among European consumers who need cheap low-carbon sources, including gas. In the future, I think it will be in demand," Novak said at the educational marathon "New horizons."

