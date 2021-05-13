UrduPoint.com
Number Of Orbital Satellites To Exceed 50,000 In 15 Years - Roscosmos Research Institute

Daniyal Sohail 12 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The number of satellites orbiting the Earth will increase from 2,000 to 50,000 in the next 15 years, Andrey Tsvetkov, the head of an engineering center at Central Research Institute for Machine Building, a part of the national space corporation Roscosmos, has said.

"There was about 2,000 satellites operating in the near-Earth space just a year ago, and after 15 years their number will surpass 50,000," Tsvetkov said in a video posted by Roscosmos on Thursday.

Russia is currently creating its multi-satellite orbital group Sfera, which will rival the existing OneWeb and Starlink constellations of communication satellites, developed in the United Kingdom and the United States, respectively.

More Stories From Technology

