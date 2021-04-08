UrduPoint.com
OPPO Holds It Service Day To Provide High Quality Repair Services To The Consumers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:44 AM

OPPO holds it Service Day to provide High Quality Repair Services to the Consumers

OPPO Service Day will take place as per schedule at authorized service centers to provide multiple repair services to its users on the 12th of April

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) OPPO Service Day will take place as per schedule at authorized service centers to provide multiple repair services to its users on the 12th of April.

Service is more than repair

OPPO believes that service is not just about repairs. The brand hopes to make customers feel warm in their daily life. So, on OPPO Service Day, in addition to enjoying the basic maintenance discount, users will be welcomed by a free drink while arriving at OPPO service center. In order to make it easier for users to manage their time, OPPO service centers will extend the business hours on OPPO Service Day. Moreover, all OPPO users can enjoy free cleaning and software upgrade on this day to renew your phone.

OPPO Service Day is by your side

In Pakistan, OPPO Service Day covers 16 service centers.

In the future, more service centers will join OPPO Service Day, so that more OPPO users can enjoy the privileges of service day near home every month.

Avoid the risk of the epidemic, safe accompany

OPPO always puts users’ safety in the first place. The brand organized activities and set business hours in strict accordance with government requirements. The staff of the service center were required to wear face masks and check body temperature, clean and disinfect the store every day, and provide hand sanitizers for customers to use.

If you want to experience OPPO Service Day, come to the nearest service center and enjoy the special day for you!

