OPPO Will Launch A Qualcomm-powered Dual-mode 5G Smartphone In December, As Chinese Carriers Officially Launched 5G Commercial Services

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:18 PM

China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom, China’s three majorChinese carriers debuted 5G service packages on October 31st, marking the official commercialization of 5G in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom, China’s three majorChinese carriers debuted 5G service packages on October 31st, marking the official commercialization of 5G in the country. OPPO announced that it will launch a Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone in December in Chinese mainland, so as to deliver an enhanced 5G experience to users and accelerate 5G adoption among a wider base of consumers. The 5G dual-mode smartphone will also be launched in multiple markets across the world.

Previously, OPPO Reno 5G has been launched in severalmarkets around the world. On May 1st, OPPO and Swisscom jointly launched OPPO Reno 5G, the first commercial 5G smartphone available in European markets.

Recently, OPPO Vice President Alen Wu indicated in an interview that all OPPO smartphones priced upward of RMB 3,000 in the Chinese mainland will have a 5G version next year.

Back in early 2015,OPPO established its first dedicated 5G team and invested heavily in 5G across the areas of standardization, devices, and applications. As of the end of September 2019, OPPO had filed applications for over 2,500 global patent families and declared more than 1,000 families of 5G Standard Essential Patents to the ETSI. In addition, the company has submitted more than 3,000 5G standards-related documents to 3GPP, ranking among the top contributors to the international standards organization.

