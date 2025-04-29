Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

(@Abdulla99267510)

A list of the most famous personalities worldwide on the social media platform Instagram has been released, with football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi topping the chart while American singer Selena Gomez ranks third.

According to the reports, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, has over 600 million followers on Instagram, placing him at number one.

Lionel Messi follows in second place with over 500 million followers.

In third place is American singer Selena Gomez, with more than 400 million followers. Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. ranks fourth with over 200 million followers, while France’s Kylian Mbappé holds fifth place with over 120 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first person in the world to surpass 600 million followers on Instagram, with each of his posts receiving an average of 10 to 20 million likes.