PBIT Strategizes With TIOs For Punjab’s Global Investment Surge
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2025 | 04:57 PM
PBIT Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf says Punjab is poised to become a global hub for investment
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2025) Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) organized an important engagement session with Newly Appointed Trade and Investment Officers of Pakistan at the Committee Room of the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Lahore.
The session was chaired by Mr. Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, Chairman PBIT, and attended by 27 nominated Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) selected for Pakistan’s Trade Missions abroad.
The event aimed to familiarize the TIOs with Punjab’s thriving investment landscape and emerging business opportunities. Mr. Najaf Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer PBIT, along with representatives from Agriculture, Tourism, Mines & Minerals Departments, Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), presented sectoral insights and investment prospects.
Addressing the session, Chairman PBIT, Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, said that, "Punjab is poised to become a global hub for investment. Our nominated TIOs will serve as economic ambassadors, promoting Punjab’s potential on the world stage and strengthening Pakistan's international trade relations."
During the interactive session, TIOs expressed keen interest in supporting Punjab's outreach efforts and pledged to play a proactive role in attracting foreign direct investment.
The session concluded with a Q&A session, exchange of souvenirs, and a group photo to commemorate the collaboration between PBIT and the nominated Trade and Investment Officers.
