Female Student Dies After Falling From First Floor Of Kinnaird College In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

Student succumbed to her injuries in hospital's emergency ward after she was shifted there

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2025) A female student died after falling from the first floor of Kinnaird College located on Jail Road in Lahore.

The 21-year-old student fell from the library situated on the first floor. She was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition.

The student succumbed to her injuries in the hospital's emergency ward. The deceased, identified as Maida, was enrolled in the BS Computer Science program.

The Lahore police stated that the student fell from the first floor due to dizziness caused by feeling unwell. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

