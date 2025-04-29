Gold Prices Drop By Rs2,100 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2025 | 05:24 PM
New gold per tola price reaches Rs349, 200 in local markets of Pakistan
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2025) The price of 24-karat in the local markets dropped by Rs2,100 per tola and settled at Rs349, 200.
The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,800 and brought it down to Rs299,382.
However, the price of gold increased once again in the international markets.
According to the report, after a three-day pause, the price of gold surged again in the international bullion market.
On Tuesday, the price of gold in the international bullion market rose by $21 per ounce, and reached the level of $3,310.
In contrast, the price of silver remained unchanged, with per tola silver steady at Rs3,497 and 10 grams of silver holding firm at Rs. 2,998.
