PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans

The Pakistan Super League 2025 heats up as the Quetta Gladiators take on the Multan Sultans in a high-stakes showdown that could make or break playoff dreams. The HBL PSL 10 Match 18, between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 8:00 PM PST on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Will Quetta prove decisive? Or will Multan outperform throughout the show?

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Quetta Gladiators vs. Multan Sultans

Look at Quetta Gladiators' performance against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators played 13 matches against Multan Sultans and won four of them. So, Multan Sultans are the favorite to win the 18th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators played 92 PSL matches from PSL Season 1 to the last season and won 44 of these 92 matches, with a 47.82% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 04, and we hope to see them fight hard for it again this time.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45, for a 56.96 win percentage. They became the champions in PSL 2021 and have consistently been runners-up in the previous three seasons. Despite an earlier setback in the tournament, they will fight harder to bring the trophy home.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 10

Let’s review how Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Quetta Gladiators played their second match in PSL 10 against Lahore Qalandars. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Karachi Kings in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

The 4th match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the toss again but decided to bowl first this time. Quetta Gladiators scored 137 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by five runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi again in their fifth match of the season. Peshawar Zalmi again won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 178 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 114 runs. Gladiators won the match by 64 runs.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10

Multan Sultans faced the Karachi Kings in their first match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

Multan Sultans faced Islamabad United in their second match this season. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

Multan Sultans faced Peshawar Zalmi in their third match this season. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.

Multan Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.

The 5th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 10 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 168 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 17 balls left.

Multan Sultans played their 6th match of PSL 10 against Lahore Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars won the toss this time and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.

Quetta Gladiators Vs.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Points Table

Quetta Gladiators have played five matches this season; they won against Peshawar Zalmi twice and once against Karachi Kings, but lost to Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Their Net Run Rate is currently +0.140, and they are in 3rd place on the PSL 10 points table with six points.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Points Table

Multan Sultans have played six matches this season, winning against Lahore Qalandars and losing twice to Islamabad United, once to Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings. Their Net Run Rate is currently -1.562, and they are standing in last place on the PSL 10 points table with two points.

PSL 10 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of Quetta Gladiators' and Multan Sultans' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 18.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

The Quetta Gladiators' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 18 will include the following players.

Saud Shakeel (C) Faheem Ashraf Finn Allen Mark Chapman Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Rilee Rossouw Akeal Hosein Mohammad Wasim Jr. Haseebullah Khawaja Nafay Kyle Jamieson Khurram Shahzad Usman Tariq Mohammad Zeeshan Hasan Nawaz Danish Aziz Kusal Mendis Sean Abbott Shoaib Malik Ali Majid

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Finn Allen

Hasan Nawaz

Khawaja Nafay

Mark Chapman

Rilee Rossouw

Saud Shakeel

Haseebullah

Kusal Mendis

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Abrar Ahmed

Akeal Hosein

Ali Majid

Kyle Jamieson

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Mohammad Zeeshan

Sean Abbott

Quetta Gladiators 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Faheem Ashraf

Danish Aziz

Shoaib Malik

Usman Tariq

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah or Kusal Mendis will be the wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The playing 11 for Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 Match 18 will include the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (C) Michael Bracewell Usama Mir David Willey Iftikhar Ahmed Usman Khan Chris Jordan Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hasnain Akif Javed Gudakesh Motie Josh Little Faisal Akram Tayyab Tahir Ubaid Shah Shahid Aziz Johnson Charles Muhammad Amir Barki Shai Hope Yasir Khan

Multan Sultans 2025 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan

Johnson Charles

Tayyab Tahir

Usman Khan

Yasir Khan

Shai Hope

Muhammad Amir Barki

Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Chris Jordan

Akif Javed

Faisal Akram

Gudakesh Motie

Mohammad Hasnain

Josh Little

Usama Mir

Ubaid Shah

Shahid Aziz

Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 18 will include the following players.

David Willey

Iftikhar Ahmed

Michael Bracewell

Kamran Ghulam

Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeepers

Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 18. However, Quetta Gladiators are playing well this season. We predict that Quetta Gladiators will win the 18th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

