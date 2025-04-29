Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2025 | 05:59 PM

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Revelation has been made by actress Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, in a podcast where he shared details of a private conversation with Anushka.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2025) The real reason behind Bollywood-cricket’s most famous couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, relocating to London has finally been revealed.

It’s not a routine professional decision but rather a deeply personal desire shared by many celebrities—yet rarely expressed—the longing for a “normal life.”

The revelation was made by actress Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, in a podcast where he shared details of a private conversation with Anushka.

Dr. Nene said that Anushka and Virat made the move out of frustration with their fame and constant public attention in India. “They wanted their children to grow up in a regular environment, where every little moment isn’t interrupted by the flash of cameras.”

He explained that while living in India, the couple couldn’t even enjoy the most basic aspects of their private life.

“Whether it was dining out, walking in the park, or spending time with their children, they were constantly surrounded by fans and media.”

That’s why Anushka and Virat chose to make London their permanent home, where they could live with more privacy.

The couple first met during a commercial shoot in 2013 and got married in a private ceremony in 2017. Their daughter Vamika was born in 2021, and their son Akaay was born in February 2024.

According to Dr. Nene, “The decision was certainly emotional, but it was also driven by a clear intention—to give their children a balanced and happy life,”.

Professionally, Virat Kohli remains active and is representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024. So far, he has scored 392 runs in 9 matches including 5 half-centuries.

However, outside the field, he wishes to lead a peaceful life with his family—perhaps that’s why London has become their new home.

