Over 30% of Companies in Russia Use Artificial Intelligence - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Nearly one-third of companies in Russia use artificial intelligence (AI), with nearly 25 percent of others planning to adopt such technologies in the future, a study showed on Thursday.

The study, conducted jointly by the Analytical Center under the Russian government and the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, is based on a survey conducted among 800 representatives of small-, medium- and large-sized businesses in Russia via telephone interviews in October.

"The majority of businesspeople (91 percent) know about artificial intelligence technologies. At the same time, 43 percent do not use and not plan to use artificial intelligence in their company's work. Almost one-third of companies (31 percent) do use artificial intelligence technologies, while about a quarter (23 percent) plan to adopt them," the research said.

Eighty-two percent of companies using AI described the technology as effective.

A faster work pace and technology usability in the workplace were mentioned among AI's benefits by 20 percent and 14 percent of respondents, respectively.

Among the reasons for rejecting artificial intelligence, businesspeople mentioned the absence of the need for these technologies (37 percent), as well as their uselessness in their specific area of work (28 percent).

"One in ten (11 percent) stated the lack of knowledge about these technologies, and only 8 percent of respondents abandon plans to adopt artificial intelligence because of the need for large financial investments," the study said.

About 69 percent said that the problem was the alleged lack of qualified AI specialists.

In addition, 91 percent believed that the government should encourage the development of AI technologies, with the majority thinking it should be through creating and funding relevant educational programs.