UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30% Of Companies In Russia Use Artificial Intelligence - Study

Daniyal Sohail 36 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:34 PM

Over 30% of Companies in Russia Use Artificial Intelligence - Study

Nearly one-third of companies in Russia use artificial intelligence (AI), with nearly 25 percent of others planning to adopt such technologies in the future, a study showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Nearly one-third of companies in Russia use artificial intelligence (AI), with nearly 25 percent of others planning to adopt such technologies in the future, a study showed on Thursday.

The study, conducted jointly by the Analytical Center under the Russian government and the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, is based on a survey conducted among 800 representatives of small-, medium- and large-sized businesses in Russia via telephone interviews in October.

"The majority of businesspeople (91 percent) know about artificial intelligence technologies. At the same time, 43 percent do not use and not plan to use artificial intelligence in their company's work. Almost one-third of companies (31 percent) do use artificial intelligence technologies, while about a quarter (23 percent) plan to adopt them," the research said.

Eighty-two percent of companies using AI described the technology as effective.

A faster work pace and technology usability in the workplace were mentioned among AI's benefits by 20 percent and 14 percent of respondents, respectively.

Among the reasons for rejecting artificial intelligence, businesspeople mentioned the absence of the need for these technologies (37 percent), as well as their uselessness in their specific area of work (28 percent).

"One in ten (11 percent) stated the lack of knowledge about these technologies, and only 8 percent of respondents abandon plans to adopt artificial intelligence because of the need for large financial investments," the study said.

About 69 percent said that the problem was the alleged lack of qualified AI specialists.

In addition, 91 percent believed that the government should encourage the development of AI technologies, with the majority thinking it should be through creating and funding relevant educational programs.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Company Same October Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Se ..

20 minutes ago

Hyundai to supply over 1,200 Sonata hybrid taxis t ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei tipped to narrow gap with Samsung in smartp ..

3 minutes ago

Fire erupts in PBC

42 minutes ago

90 pct Chinese parents approve of teachers punishi ..

27 seconds ago

Postal Rest Houses facility available for general ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.