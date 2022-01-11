UrduPoint.com

Over 3000 Women Trained In Digital Skills, Training On Entrepreneurship

Daniyal Sohail Published January 11, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Over 3000 women trained in digital skills, training on entrepreneurship

Minister for Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan here on Tuesday said the government was utilizing hefty funds for the development of science and technology which is a prerequisite for achieving socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan here on Tuesday said the government was utilizing hefty funds for the development of science and technology which is a prerequisite for achieving socio-economic development.

He expressed these views while addressing a graduation ceremony of Internship, Advanced Digital Skills on Entrepreneurship for 3000 women at KP Information Technology board here.

"Since without utilization of technology no country can make progress, hefty funds to the tune of about Rs14 billion were being spent on the development of science and technology and information technology," he added.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Employment Program was a flagship project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board under which digital skills were imparted to 11,700 youth.

Similarly, 3,300 women were empowered under the Digital Skills Program while 2,000 youth were trained under KP Digital Internship Program, adding these training would help polish skills of the participants and enable them to perform their duties in a more efficient manner.

He said that digital training would enable the youth to earn their livelihood while working from home, adding the more one tried to learn skills, the more they would progress.

He said that most of the businesses over the world have great reliance on digital skills and IT, so requirements of those fields could be fulfilled with training which helps a great deal to improve skills.

He said that the government was fully cognizant of such challenges and had allocated Rs8 billion for digital skills and training. He said that one lakh people were being trained in IT, adding that one lakh people would be able to earn 21 billion annually.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Progress Women From Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

21 minutes ago
 FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resour ..

FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resources to facilitate Pak diaspora ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkish foreign minister to visit China on Wednesd ..

Turkish foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 Civil Society introduces "wall of compassion" at H ..

Civil Society introduces "wall of compassion" at Haram Gate chowk

5 minutes ago
 Turkiye's largest tech event Teknofest starts rece ..

Turkiye's largest tech event Teknofest starts receiving applications for contest ..

5 minutes ago
 Crackdown against illegal auto-rickshaws launched

Crackdown against illegal auto-rickshaws launched

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.