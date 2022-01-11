Over 3000 women trained in digital skills, training on entrepreneurship

Minister for Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan here on Tuesday said the government was utilizing hefty funds for the development of science and technology which is a prerequisite for achieving socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan here on Tuesday said the government was utilizing hefty funds for the development of science and technology which is a prerequisite for achieving socio-economic development.

He expressed these views while addressing a graduation ceremony of Internship, Advanced Digital Skills on Entrepreneurship for 3000 women at KP Information Technology board here.

"Since without utilization of technology no country can make progress, hefty funds to the tune of about Rs14 billion were being spent on the development of science and technology and information technology," he added.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Employment Program was a flagship project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board under which digital skills were imparted to 11,700 youth.

Similarly, 3,300 women were empowered under the Digital Skills Program while 2,000 youth were trained under KP Digital Internship Program, adding these training would help polish skills of the participants and enable them to perform their duties in a more efficient manner.

He said that digital training would enable the youth to earn their livelihood while working from home, adding the more one tried to learn skills, the more they would progress.

He said that most of the businesses over the world have great reliance on digital skills and IT, so requirements of those fields could be fulfilled with training which helps a great deal to improve skills.

He said that the government was fully cognizant of such challenges and had allocated Rs8 billion for digital skills and training. He said that one lakh people were being trained in IT, adding that one lakh people would be able to earn 21 billion annually.