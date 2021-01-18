UrduPoint.com
PITB-BOP Ink MoU To Setup Citizen Facilitation Booths At E-Khidmat Centers Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:11 PM

PITB-BOP ink MoU to setup Citizen Facilitation Booths at e-Khidmat Centers across Punjab

To facilitate citizens and enhance public service delivery at Punjab government’s e-Khidmat Centers, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Bank of Punjab (BOP) signed an MoU on Monday at Arfa Software Technology Park

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020) To facilitate citizens and enhance public service delivery at Punjab government’s e-Khidmat Centers, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Bank of Punjab (BOP) signed an MoU on Monday at Arfa Software Technology Park. According to the Agreement, BOP will setup permanent booths in collaboration with PITB in all the e-Khidmat Centers across province.

The Agreement was signed by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and President & CEO BOP Zafar Masud. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, ADG PITB Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and other senior officials from the two organizations were also present at the ceremony.

On this occasion, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that initially collection for e-Stamping system will be commenced while more services will be added at e-Khidmat centers as per requirements. This will ensure transparency and a hassle-free payment process under one roof, he added.

President & CEO BOP Zafar Masud said that through BOP’s collection booths, the citizens will be able to make payments on the spot through cash, cheque, pay order, and demand draft. Additionally, it will help all the stakeholders save time and assure timely delivery of the service,” he concluded.

