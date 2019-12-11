Postponed GLONASS-M Satellite Launch From Plesetsk to Take Place on Wednesday - Source

The launch of Russia's GLONASS-M navigation satellite atop a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport, which was supposed to be held on Tuesday but then postponed, will be held later in the day, a source in the rocket and space industry has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The launch of Russia's GLONASS-M navigation satellite atop a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport, which was supposed to be held on Tuesday but then postponed, will be held later in the day, a source in the rocket and space industry has told Sputnik.

The launch was delayed due to problems with the third stage of the carrier rocket.

"Experts have figured out the reason, the state commission has authorized the launch, and it is expected to happen at 11.55 a.m. Moscow time [08:55 GMT]," the source said.

Meanwhile, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has not provided any comment on the mater to Sputnik.

The GLONASS-M navigation satellite is supposed to replace the GLONASS-M satellite with system number 742, which stopped operating in August, after its 7-year warranty period ended.