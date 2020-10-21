PTCL in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum conducts Breast Cancer Awareness session

UrduPoint.com
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st October, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) continued with its tradition to create Breast Cancer awareness in the organization across Pakistan.

In collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center, a special webinar was conducted, not only for PTCL female employees, but also for female family members of company’s male employees.


The online session aimed to raise awareness on self-examination and denounce common myths that surround this disease. Guest speaker, Dr. Umm-e-Farwa Ali Zaidi from Jinnah Sindh Medical University explained the risks of Breast Cancer and how early detection can allow people to live a healthy life.

Moreover, the speaker gave detailed information on the self-examination procedure and answered questions from the participants.
Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “PTCL, being a caring organization, strives to provide a healthy work environment and hosts sessions on creating awareness on various issues such as mental & physical well-being, stress management, work-life balance, amongst others.

Breast cancer is increasing day by day in Pakistan and there is dire need to educate people and to spread awareness on early detection to save lives. Our collaboration with Shaukat Khanum is a testament to our commitment towards this cause.”
In addition to the webinar, PTCL is running a comprehensive digital awareness campaign on Breast Cancer for its female staff under ‘The Pink Club’.

Furthermore, PTCL has turned its corporate logo pink on all social media platforms to show solidarity with the cause.
PTCL, through such initiatives, endeavors to educate its employees and their friends and families to live a healthy and prosperous life.

