Realme Makes A Ground Breaking Entry With Its Eye-catching Design At An Attractive Price

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 12:47 PM

realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye-catching design at an attractive price

Realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has introduced its next budget king - realme C33 in Pakistan. Raising the bar for its segment, realme C33 has a stylish Boundless Sea Design and a next-level 50MP camera resolution

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2023) realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has introduced its next budget king - realme C33 in Pakistan. Raising the bar for its segment, realme C33 has a stylish Boundless Sea Design and a next-level 50MP camera resolution. The device is available in three different colours, Night sea, Aqua Blue, and Sandy Gold.

realme C33 has a unique design that distinguishes it from other smartphones in the market. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, that houses the front-facing camera. It comes with a 5000 mah battery. The back of the phone has a glossy finish, that gives it a premium look and feel. The rear camera module is vertically placed and makes it stand apart from its competitors.

The C33 features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single speaker. The phone's fast-side fingerprint scanner is user-friendly and is placed stylishly, making it easy to unlock the device with a simple touch.

realme C33’s Sandy Gold colour has a subtle metallic finish that gives the phone an elegant and premium look. The Sandy Gold variant offers an eye-catching festive beach vibe.

At the same time, the colour is not too flashy, making it perfect for those who prefer a regal look. This makes the sandy Gold colour a great option.

The realme C33 in Sandy Gold colour evokes the feeling of being at the beach. The colour itself resembles sand on the shore, while the design of the phone, with its curved edges and smooth finish, is reminiscent of waves of the ocean.

When you hold the realme C33 in your hand, it's easy to imagine yourself standing on the beach with the sun shining down on you. You can feel the warmth of the sand beneath your feet and the coolness of the water as it washes over your toes. It's a feeling of relaxation and calmness that comes with being near the water. This colour also blends perfectly with the glossy finish of the phone's back panel, creating a perfect combination of elegance and style. This colour option is a welcome addition to the realme C33 lineup, which already has two other amazing colour options to choose from.

realme has once again set itself apart from the competition with the introduction of the C33 into its list of budget-friendly phones. Their innovative phone designs have set a new benchmark for the industry.

