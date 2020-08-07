UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Head Says New Russian Space Program To Be Presented To Gov't By End Of 2020

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A new national space program for 2021-2030 will be put forward for the Russian government's approval by the end of this year, the head of the country's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The national program for Russia's space activities has to be brought before the government in a comprehensive way until the end of this year in order to have confirmed funding starting 2021," Rogozin said.

The head of Roscosmos has added that from now on, Russia's space program will be developed the same way as the state arms program in that it will be adopted for ten years with adjustments every five years.

"So that we would not have the same situation, as we are having now when no one sees beyond 2025 when the current Federal space program concludes," he said.

The national program will include the federal targeted program for developing the GLONASS satellite system, a sub-program for creating a superheavy launch vehicle, a program for creating multi-satellite orbital group Sfera and provisions related to the creation of space infrastructure at the Vostochny cosmodrome.

