Russia, India Agree To Further Study Prospects For Cooperation In Peaceful Use Of Space

Russia and India will study the prospects for cooperation in the development of launch vehicles and the use of outer space for peaceful purposes, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit

"The Sides welcomed the enhanced cooperation between the State Space Corporation "Roscosmos" and the Indian Space Research Organization, including in the human spaceflight programs and satellite navigation and agreed to study the prospects of the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the development of launch vehiclesand use of outer space for peaceful purposes, including planetary exploration," the statement says.

Moscow and New Delhi also expressed concern about the possibility of an arms race in outer space and its transformation into an arena of military confrontation.

