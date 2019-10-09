Russia Plans to Send Mini-Rover to Moon in 2027 - Scientist

Russia is planning to launch a mini-rover to the Moon as part of the Luna-28 lunar mission in 2027, Maxim Litvak, a leading scientist at Russia's Space Research Institute said Wednesday

Luna-28 is a proposed Russian landing mission to the Moon tasked with the delivery of lunar soil samples to the Earth.

"It was originally planned that it [the Luna-28] would consist only of a landing station with the main task of delivering soil samples to the Earth from the south pole of the Moon," Litvak said at the 10th Moscow International Symposium on Solar System Research.

"Now it is proposed that this will be not only the delivery of samples to the Earth, but also an autonomous medium-sized rover," he added.

The scientist specified that the mini-rover would weigh from 30 to 100 kilograms (66-220 Pounds), travel at a speed of no more than 3 kilometers per hour to a distance of 30 kilometers (over 18 miles) and work autonomously for a year.