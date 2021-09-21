Russia to Spend $273Mln on Space Research Over 3 Years - Draft Budget

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russia plans to spend 20 billion rubles ($273 million) from 2022-2024 on space research, as follows from an explanatory note to a draft federal budget over a three-year period.

"An increase in budget allocations to 6,150 million rubles in 2022, by 7,100 million rubles in 2023 and by 6,800 million rubles in 2024, in order to undertake fundamental space research and priority projects in the exploration and use of outer space," the note obtained by Sputnik says.

In November 2020, the president of the Russian academy of Sciences, Alexander Sergeev, announced that the funding for space research in Russia until 2025 would be cut five times ” to 5 billion rubles from the planned 12-15 billion rubles.

In April 2021, he announced that funding had been restored to its previous level.

Funds for space science were included in the Federal Space Program of Russia for 2016-2025. In the coming years, it provides for the launch of three spacecraft to the Moon ” two lander missions (Luna-25 and Luna-27) and one lunar polar orbiter (Luna-26), the Spektr-UF space telescope for observation of the universe in the ultraviolet range, biosatellite "Bion-M" No.2 and four spacecraft "Ionosphere-M" for the study of the Earth's ionosphere.