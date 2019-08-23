UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Humanoid Robot Fedor May Enter Outer Space Before 2021 - Chief Designer

Daniyal Sohail 23 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Russian Humanoid Robot Fedor May Enter Outer Space Before 2021 - Chief Designer

Russia's humanoid robot Fedor might fly into orbit again and enter outer space for the first time "much earlier" than the planned year of 2021, the chief designer of the Android Technics Scientific Production Association, Alexei Bogdanov, told Sputnik

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia's humanoid robot Fedor might fly into orbit again and enter outer space for the first time "much earlier" than the planned year of 2021, the chief designer of the Android Technics Scientific Production Association, Alexei Bogdanov, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Fedor was successfully launched into space inside the Soyuz MS-14 vehicle atop the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The robot, controlled by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov with the help of a special suit that reads the operator's movements, will carry out several tasks at the International Space Station. Fedor is scheduled to return on September 7.

"The dynamics of the issues that are being worked out by [Russian State Space Corporation] Roscosmos has increased significantly, and I do not exclude that this may happen much earlier," Bogdanov said, answering a question as to whether the robot would again fly to into orbit in 2021.

At the same time, the chief designer said that it would not be the same robot that was launched on August 22, but rather a modification of the current version.

Bogdanov also noted that the robot would operate the first flights of Russia's new manned Federatsiya spacecraft, which are planned to take place in 2022.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle Robot Same May August September From

Recent Stories

While there is a significant gender gap amongst pe ..

11 minutes ago

Jashan-e-Azadi Bodybuilding show on Sunday

9 minutes ago

Spy Suspect Whelan Says in Russian Court Has Healt ..

9 minutes ago

Shehla asserts she stands by her IOK HR abuses com ..

23 minutes ago

Taiwan's unemployment rate improving

23 minutes ago

Miley Cyrus slams rumors she cheated on husband Li ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.