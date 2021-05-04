UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) has approved an agreement between the country's major telecom operators on the creation of 5G networks.

"The FAS has authorized the telecom operators (Rostelecom, Bashinformsvyaz, VimpelCom and Megafon) to conclude an agreement on the creation of 5G networks," the agency wrote on Telegram.

It added that the agreement would ensure fair competition and equal access in the communication services market.

In December 2020, the FAS approved the petition of Rostelecom, MTS, Vimpelcom (Beeline) and Megafon to create the 5G joint venture.

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media has said that they would like to see the venture as a single piece of infrastructure that would create one network for all telecom companies.

As an advanced wireless technology, 5G enables the real-time exchange of information at speeds of over 10 gigabits a second, which is 30 times faster than the current 4g networks. The new technology is the next step in internet connectivity speed, and has, as experts believe, the potential to transform various aspects of modern life.

