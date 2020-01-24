- Home
Daniyal Sohail 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:02 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The launch of Russian military satellite Meridian-M expected at Plesetsk cosmodrome on Friday was postponed for 24 hours, a source in the industry told Sputnik.
"The launch was postponed until January 25, the back-up date, for technical reasons," the source said.
Two other sources confirmed the delay.