MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The launch of Russian military satellite Meridian-M expected at Plesetsk cosmodrome on Friday was postponed for 24 hours, a source in the industry told Sputnik.

"The launch was postponed until January 25, the back-up date, for technical reasons," the source said.

Two other sources confirmed the delay.