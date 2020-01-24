UrduPoint.com
Russia's First Space Launch Of 2020 Postponed For 24 Hours For Technical Reasons - Sources

Daniyal Sohail 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:02 PM

The launch of Russian military satellite Meridian-M expected at Plesetsk cosmodrome on Friday was postponed for 24 hours, a source in the industry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The launch of Russian military satellite Meridian-M expected at Plesetsk cosmodrome on Friday was postponed for 24 hours, a source in the industry told Sputnik.

"The launch was postponed until January 25, the back-up date, for technical reasons," the source said.

Two other sources confirmed the delay.

