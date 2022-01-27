The first tests of a private ultralight space rocket will begin in Russia in 2026 if a source of funding can be found, Roman Zhits, the head of the National Technological Initiative development program's Aeronet working group said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The first tests of a private ultralight space rocket will begin in Russia in 2026 if a source of funding can be found, Roman Zhits, the head of the National Technological Initiative development program's Aeronet working group said on Thursday.

In June 2021, Zhits told Sputnik that the preliminary design of the first ultralight carrier rocket created by Russian private companies is planned to be developed by the end of 2022.

"We anticipate, if a funding source can be found, that the tug prototype will be tested in space in 2024-2025, and the rocket prototype tests and launches will begin in 2026-2027," Zhits said in a briefing.

Based on previous estimates, rocket construction could cost from 3.5-5 billion rubles ($44.5 million-63.5 million), with payback period after 20-30 launches.

The ultralight rocket, with a weight not exceeding 20 tonnes and the launch cost less than $3 million, will have two stages and oxygen-methane engines. The rocket will be capable of putting 250 kilograms (551 Pounds) of payload into orbits with altitudes up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), or with altitudes ranging from 800 to 1,500 kilometers if an upper stage is used. The rocket is set to launch small communications, observation and internet of things satellites.