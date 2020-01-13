UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Yandex Says To Enter European Car-Sharing Market With Electric Vehicles In 2020

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:46 PM

Russia's Yandex Says to Enter European Car-Sharing Market With Electric Vehicles in 2020

Russian tech giant Yandex's car-sharing platform plans to enter the European market in 2020 by offering some 1,000 electric vehicles as part of a test service, the head of Yandex.Drive, Anton Ryazanov, told the Financial Times newspaper on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Russian tech giant Yandex's car-sharing platform plans to enter the European market in 2020 by offering some 1,000 electric vehicles as part of a test service, the head of Yandex.Drive, Anton Ryazanov, told the Financial Times newspaper on Monday.

According to Ryazanov, the company would offer a test service of up to 1,000 electric cars to a European city as soon as this year. Yandex is yet to choose the city with good conditions for electric vehicles. Madrid and Copenhagen as well as cities in France and Italy are among possible variants, the Yandex executive said.

The announcement came after Share Now, the joint car-sharing project of BMW Group and Daimler AG, announced in December that that it would leave North America, Brussels, London and Florence over rising operating costs.

The Yandex.Drive service was first launched in 2018 in the Moscow Region, before being extended to several big Russian cities. It has over 21,000 vehicles operational in Russia, including business-class cars, cargo vans and electric cars.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France Company Vehicles Brussels London Florence Madrid Italy December 2018 2020 Market BMW Share

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

5 minutes ago

ADNOC continues drive to deliver more energy, prot ..

50 minutes ago

More than 200 shutters set to complete in Indonesi ..

4 minutes ago

Operation against usage of substandard CNG cylinde ..

4 minutes ago

Welsh teen star Rees-Zammit earns senior contract ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Authorized Killing of Soleimani in June - Re ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.