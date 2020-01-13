Russian tech giant Yandex's car-sharing platform plans to enter the European market in 2020 by offering some 1,000 electric vehicles as part of a test service, the head of Yandex.Drive, Anton Ryazanov, told the Financial Times newspaper on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Russian tech giant Yandex's car-sharing platform plans to enter the European market in 2020 by offering some 1,000 electric vehicles as part of a test service, the head of Yandex.Drive, Anton Ryazanov, told the Financial Times newspaper on Monday.

According to Ryazanov, the company would offer a test service of up to 1,000 electric cars to a European city as soon as this year. Yandex is yet to choose the city with good conditions for electric vehicles. Madrid and Copenhagen as well as cities in France and Italy are among possible variants, the Yandex executive said.

The announcement came after Share Now, the joint car-sharing project of BMW Group and Daimler AG, announced in December that that it would leave North America, Brussels, London and Florence over rising operating costs.

The Yandex.Drive service was first launched in 2018 in the Moscow Region, before being extended to several big Russian cities. It has over 21,000 vehicles operational in Russia, including business-class cars, cargo vans and electric cars.