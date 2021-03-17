UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung A32 Is A Phone Of Great Experience

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:19 PM

Samsung A32 is a phone of great experience

A phone with strong battery and apparent look in four colors is accessible to everyone against very affordable price of Rs 41, 999.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) samsung Galaxy A32 with display of 6.4 infinity U and other excellent specifications has been launched.

The phone is available in four different colors including awesome black, awesome blue, awesome white and awesome violet. Its Ram is 6GB, coupled with OS Anroid 11 and battery of 5000mAh 15W Super Fast Charging.

The phone is accessible to everyone as it is the slogan of Samsung because it is available against Rs. 41, 999.

It is a perfect phone which you can take while going to trip or to any party to capture beautiful moments of your life. Battery is high powerful and will be sufficient the whole day once charged.

The phone is Ultra wide: 8 mpf/2.2 123 degree, embedded with the features of depth lens and Macro.

Its specifications and form is excellent as the users will enjoy vivid experience with its videos and pictures taken by A32.

Related Topics

Samsung

Recent Stories

Expansion of US Sanctions Against Russia Not Addin ..

29 seconds ago

DEWA commissions 400/132 kV substation at Mohammed ..

6 minutes ago

Town a battle zone as Myanmar junta enforces marti ..

1 minute ago

England expect Slade to be fit for Ireland finale

1 minute ago

Afghan Embassy Sends Letter to Kabul Saying Moscow ..

1 minute ago

Samsung A72: A phone that gives you true sense of ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.