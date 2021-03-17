Samsung A32 is a phone of great experience

(@fidahassanain)

A phone with strong battery and apparent look in four colors is accessible to everyone against very affordable price of Rs 41, 999.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) samsung Galaxy A32 with display of 6.4 infinity U and other excellent specifications has been launched.

The phone is available in four different colors including awesome black, awesome blue, awesome white and awesome violet. Its Ram is 6GB, coupled with OS Anroid 11 and battery of 5000mAh 15W Super Fast Charging.

The phone is accessible to everyone as it is the slogan of Samsung because it is available against Rs. 41, 999.

It is a perfect phone which you can take while going to trip or to any party to capture beautiful moments of your life. Battery is high powerful and will be sufficient the whole day once charged.

The phone is Ultra wide: 8 mpf/2.2 123 degree, embedded with the features of depth lens and Macro.

Its specifications and form is excellent as the users will enjoy vivid experience with its videos and pictures taken by A32.