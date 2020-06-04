UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Samsung Heir

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

South Korean prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung heir

South Korean prosecutors have asked for an arrest warrant for Samsung vice-chairman and heir Lee Jae-yong as part of an investigation into a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung units, their office said Thursday

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):South Korean prosecutors have asked for an arrest warrant for Samsung vice-chairman and heir Lee Jae-yong as part of an investigation into a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung units, their office said Thursday.

Lee is vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics -- the world's largest smartphone maker -- and was jailed for five years in 2017 for bribery, embezzlement and other offences in connection with a scandal that brought down South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

The 51-year-old was released a year later on appeal but is currently undergoing a retrial.

Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said they were seeking an arrest warrant for Lee on suspicion he had been involved in price manipulation and illegal trading during the 2015 merger of Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T.

The move was seen as a crucial step in ensuring a smooth third-generational power transfer to Lee, a scion of Samsung's founding family.

It was criticised by many who said it wilfully undervalued Samsung C&T's stocks, but at the time Seoul's National Pension Service (NPS) -- a major Samsung shareholder -- voted in favour of the deal, which eventually went through.

The prosecution also requested a warrant against two former Samsung executives over their role in the merger, it said in its statement.

The request comes weeks after Lee apologised for a plan that would have seen him ascend to the leadership of the group, and vow to end the line of family succession.

Samsung is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world's 12th-largest economy.

Its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product, making it crucial to South Korea's economic health.

Related Topics

World Scandal Business Seoul Price South Korea North Korea Stocks 2017 2015 Samsung Family

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance reaffirms continued suppor ..

50 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 June 2020

1 hour ago

Middle East Quartet to Have Teleconference on Thur ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Press: We have to be more vigilant as normalit ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Desert agriculture will be a driver o ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.