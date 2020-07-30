UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Commission At Baikonur Greenlights Proton Rocket's Longest Flight Ever - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

State Commission at Baikonur Greenlights Proton Rocket's Longest Flight Ever - Roscosmos

The state commission at the Baikonur cosmodrome has given a nod for the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with telecommunications satellites Express-80 and Express-103, which will take a record 18 hours to orbit, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The state commission at the Baikonur cosmodrome has given a nod for the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with telecommunications satellites Express-80 and Express-103, which will take a record 18 hours to orbit, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday.

"The State Commission decided to refuel the Proton-M carrier rocket with propellants and confirmed the launch time," the state corporation said.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos announced the postponement of the launch from July 30 to 31 for additional checks of components and assemblies. Later, a space industry source told Sputnik that the reason for the delay was a remark during check of the Briz-M upper stage's control system.

Related Topics

Russia July From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

46 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

2 hours ago

Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.