MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The state commission at the Baikonur cosmodrome has given a nod for the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with telecommunications satellites Express-80 and Express-103, which will take a record 18 hours to orbit, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday.

"The State Commission decided to refuel the Proton-M carrier rocket with propellants and confirmed the launch time," the state corporation said.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos announced the postponement of the launch from July 30 to 31 for additional checks of components and assemblies. Later, a space industry source told Sputnik that the reason for the delay was a remark during check of the Briz-M upper stage's control system.