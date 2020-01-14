UrduPoint.com
TCL Joins Hands With Peshawar Zalmi For PSL 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:08 PM

TCL joins hands with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2020

TCL, Pakistan's No. 1 TV brand, announced that they have again signed up to become Peshawar Zalmi's partners for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) TCL, Pakistan's No. 1 TV brand, announced that they have again signed up to become Peshawar Zalmi's partners for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 2020.
TCL has been providing customers in Pakistan with advanced and innovative technology products aimed at creating an immersive user experience in the comfort of their homes and are now setting their sights on supporting sporting initiatives in Pakistan.


Peshawar Zalmi, one of the most successful franchises in the Pakistan Super League, is a pioneer in the efforts to develop the youth of the nation by providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents and flair and by collaborating with them TCL is also adding to their vision of empowering the spirit of sports and youth.
Speaking about the renewal of the contract, Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan stated that, “We are very excited to continue our partnership with Peshawar Zalmi for this year again.

As a brand focused on the promotion of sports all around the world, we are keen to join hands with one of the leading PSL franchises for the promotion of cricket in Pakistan.”
Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL added, “Our collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi has been a very positive experience for our brand and a fantastic opportunity to explore sports marketing, so we are now extending our relationship to a much larger scale this year.

As PSL 2020 is happening in Pakistan we are very excited about all the opportunities this will provide to both our brands to connect with all Pakistanis.Also, we will look to take this partnership beyond just the PSL and into the promotion of other sports similar to how we supported the Gilgit Baltistan Girl’s Football League last year as well.”
Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi in his statement said that “We are delighted to have TCL once again as our partner and we would look forward to taking this partnership to great new heights.

Our aim has always been to provide our sponsors with the best mileage for their brand and create a prominent position for them on all fronts.”
TCL is one of the leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries.

TCL has emerged as one of the Top 2 Leading LED TV Brands in Pakistan in 2019 with a particular focus on High-End 4K UHD and HD TVs, in which it already has a significant market share.’

