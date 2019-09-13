TECNO launches POP2F in Pakistan

TECNO Mobile Pakistan has unveiled its POP2F, which is an addition to its entry-level phone segment

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2019) TECNO Mobile Pakistan has unveiled its POP2F, which is an addition to its entry-level phone segment.

TECNO POP2F offers quite decent specs with impressive performance at an affordable price of PKR/- 7,999. The handset is quite impressive in terms of looks.

TECNO is aiming to capture major chunk of Pakistan’s market by offering different phones in every price range. TECNO entered Pakistani market two years back.



The smartphone is fueled by a 1.3GHz Quad Core MediaTek 6580M processor. The phone comes equipped with 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

TECNO POP2F has 5MP Rear Camera with Dual LED Flash and an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone comes with innovative interface.

“TECNO is dedicated to bringing devices that match needs of every individual in perfect manner. We believe in catering to unique personality of every user. After the success of TECNO POP2, we felt that our users are awaiting another improved entry-level entry in the market.” Said Creek Ma, General Manager of TECNO Pakistan.

TECNO POP 2F has a 5.5-inch Display and a 2400 mAh battery. The price is quite reasonable only 7,999 PKR. The phone comes with a fast Face Unlock and fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is available in three colours: midnight black, dawn blue and champagne black.