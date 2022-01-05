UrduPoint.com

TECNO Plans Its First Sensor-Shift Integrated Android Phone

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 11:18 AM

The emerging technology brand, TECNO highlighted some of its latest technologies and achievements at the “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk” Webinar. Among many, the most striking development was the use of Sensor-Shift, which will improve stability in photos and video imaging

As short videos and live streaming are becoming popular on social media especially among youth, stabler cameras will enable users to produce studio-quality videos. This will therefore bring more fun with social networking sharing for the users.
Also, with the growing demand for imaging stability, TECNO plans to bring Sensor-Shift technology in its new products for the year 2022. This will make TECNO the first mobile phone brand in the Android system to do so.
So what is Sensor-Shift? Sensor-Shift stabilizes images using sensor movements to compensate for vibrations rather than using lens movements as in existing cameras. TECNO has broken through a technical barrier via an innovative circular plane design for FPC, realizing sensor movement on the roll axis, an advanced step forward from movement on the X- and Y-axis.

During the simulation, it demonstrated 30% better augmentation in stress performance than the traditional vertical design. Furthermore, the TECNO R&D team realized another 60% anti-shaking effect enhancement by optimizing the test environment and software.

Compared to conventional Optical Imaging Stabilisation (OIS), TECNO’s sensor-shift technology can achieve a response frequency of 5,000 adjustments per second. In addition, further algorithm optimization will be used to improve the control accuracy of the technology to 350% of the current level, so that users won’t have to worry about shaky or blurred images.

TECNO is committed to bringing continuous innovation, developing professional cameras for photography and videography, and empowering consumers to express their lifestyles through the power of the future lens.

