UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Timings For Space Flights From Baikonur Remain Unchanged - Russian Space Chief

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

Timings for Space Flights From Baikonur Remain Unchanged - Russian Space Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The space launch schedule for the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in a Kazakstan steppe has not been affected by a coronavirus outbreak in the eponymous town nearby, Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin said Monday.

"I am not going to make any changes. We are not even discussing the idea of moving [the schedule]," Rogozin told Russian radio KP.

The head of the Roscosmos space corporation said that a Progress cargo craft would lift off for the International Space Station on July 23, while a Proton rocket with communication satellites would head for the orbit on July 30.

Separately, Rogozin criticized the US landing project for "departing from the principles of cooperation and mutual support" that US astronauts have been honoring while working alongside the Russians aboard the orbital station.

"It is a big political project for the US ... This program is like a NATO to them, rather than an international [effort]," he said.

NASA's Artemis program aims to bring Americans back to the moon by 2024. The US space administration says it will collaborate with commercial and international partners to establish sustainable exploration of Earth's only natural satellite by the end of the decade.

Rogozin called this plan US-centric. "There is America and everyone else are to help and pay it. Frankly, we are not interested in being part of this project," he added.

The official said Russia would build a lunar station together with China. The US will be welcome to join, he noted.

"I do not rule out that this project will open to all interested parties, including the Americans. But Russia and China will play the leading role," Rogozin said.

He said he had a teleconference on Monday with his Chinese counterpart and friend, National Space Administration Zhang Kejian. They agreed to make first steps toward "outlining the lunar scientific base's framework and mission."

Related Topics

NATO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Russia China Progress July All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Satellites Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

40 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.