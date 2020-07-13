Timings for Space Flights From Baikonur Remain Unchanged - Russian Space Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The space launch schedule for the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in a Kazakstan steppe has not been affected by a coronavirus outbreak in the eponymous town nearby, Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin said Monday.

"I am not going to make any changes. We are not even discussing the idea of moving [the schedule]," Rogozin told Russian radio KP.

The head of the Roscosmos space corporation said that a Progress cargo craft would lift off for the International Space Station on July 23, while a Proton rocket with communication satellites would head for the orbit on July 30.

Separately, Rogozin criticized the US landing project for "departing from the principles of cooperation and mutual support" that US astronauts have been honoring while working alongside the Russians aboard the orbital station.

"It is a big political project for the US ... This program is like a NATO to them, rather than an international [effort]," he said.

NASA's Artemis program aims to bring Americans back to the moon by 2024. The US space administration says it will collaborate with commercial and international partners to establish sustainable exploration of Earth's only natural satellite by the end of the decade.

Rogozin called this plan US-centric. "There is America and everyone else are to help and pay it. Frankly, we are not interested in being part of this project," he added.

The official said Russia would build a lunar station together with China. The US will be welcome to join, he noted.

"I do not rule out that this project will open to all interested parties, including the Americans. But Russia and China will play the leading role," Rogozin said.

He said he had a teleconference on Monday with his Chinese counterpart and friend, National Space Administration Zhang Kejian. They agreed to make first steps toward "outlining the lunar scientific base's framework and mission."