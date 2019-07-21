WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) A court in the US state of California dismissed the lawsuit, filed by the Russian Federal Agency of news (RIA FAN) against Facebook over the latter's decision to shut down the agency's page and account, the verdict, obtained by Sputnik, said.

Facebook removed RIA FAN's page and account on April 4, 2018, accusing the media outlet of violating the Terms of Service. RIA FAN and its Director General Evgeniy Zubarev insisted that Facebook must restore access to the agency's page and account as well as wanted the social network to pay a fine.

"The Court DISMISSES the following causes of action without prejudice: (1) a Bivens claim for violation of the First Amendment; (2) 'damages under Title II of the U.

S. Civil Rights Act of 1964'; (3) 'damages under the California Unruh Civil Rights Act'; (4) breach of contract; and (5) breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing," the verdict, rendered by US District Judge Lucy Koch, said.

RIA FAN has now 30 days to file an appeal against the verdict.

The United States has imposed sanctions on RIA FAN, accusing it of alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. The media outlet rejects all the accusations.