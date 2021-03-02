UrduPoint.com
US Excludes Certain Space Cooperation With Russia From New Restrictions - State Dept

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States has excluded some space cooperation with Russia from newly imposed sanctions, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Exports in support of commercial space cooperation, however, will be restricted following a six-month transition period," Blinken said.

