US Excludes Certain Space Cooperation With Russia From New Restrictions - State Dept
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States has excluded some space cooperation with Russia from newly imposed sanctions, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Exports in support of commercial space cooperation, however, will be restricted following a six-month transition period," Blinken said.