US Refuses To Discuss Cybersecurity Issues With Russia - Russian Security Council

Daniyal Sohail Published May 18, 2022 | 04:13 PM

US Refuses to Discuss Cybersecurity Issues With Russia - Russian Security Council

The United States unilaterally ceased interaction with Russia and refused to further discuss cybersecurity issues, Washington is not ready to work together to create a global cybersecurity system, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The United States unilaterally ceased interaction with Russia and refused to further discuss cybersecurity issues, Washington is not ready to work together to create a global cybersecurity system, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said.

"The White House predictably unilaterally ceased interaction with the Kremlin and refused to further discuss information security issues," Khramov said at a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Moscow.

According to Khramov, such steps by Washington did not come as a revelation to Moscow.

"I repeat, the United States has once again shown that it could not be trusted. And this applies not only to building bilateral relations, but also to work on international platforms," Khramov said.

"Obviously, the United States is not ready to consolidate efforts to achieve the strategic goal � the formation of a global cybersecurity system and its legal basis in the form of an appropriate convention, which Russia and its allies are calling for," the deputy secretary emphasized.

