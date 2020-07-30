UrduPoint.com
Male Lion Dies After Death Of Lioness In Islamabad Zoo

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:25 PM

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad Zoo

The sources say both lion and lioness were being moved to a sanctuary in Lahore Zoo and fire was lighted inside the case which caused their death.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) A male lion died soon after the death of lioness when it was being shifted to Lahore sanctuary here on Thursday.

The lion injured after the caretakers at Islamabad Zoo lighted fire inside the cage and forced the lion to move out.

However, the lion died of suffocation caused by the fire inside the cage. The lion was immediately shifted to veterinary hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Previously, a nine-year-old female lion from Marghazar Zoo also died when it was being moved to a lion sanctuary in Lahore.

The sources said that both lion and lioness died due to mismanagement and poor facilities at the zoo, raising serious concerns against management.

