Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

The girl has accused a rickshaw driver of molestation in a moving rickshaw in Aurangabad district of Mahrashtra.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) A minor girl jumped off a speeding autorickshaw inAurangabad district of Mahrashtra state of India due to alleged molestation.

The woman jumped off after rickshaw driver tried to molest her in the moving vehicle.

A CCTV footage captured the scene which went viral on the social media.

The suspect was identified as Syed Akbar Hameed.

The latest reports suggest that the woman jumped off after she witnessed the accused’s obscene remarks and sexual advances

As the people in the surroundings came to know about the incident they ran towards her to help her. The victim sustained injuries on her head during the escape and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After the incident, a case was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.