UrduPoint.com

Video Of Girl Jumping Off Moving Rickshaw Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

The girl has accused a rickshaw driver of molestation in a moving rickshaw in Aurangabad district of Mahrashtra.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) A minor girl jumped off a speeding autorickshaw inAurangabad district of Mahrashtra state of India due to alleged molestation.

The woman jumped off after rickshaw driver tried to molest her in the moving vehicle.

A CCTV footage captured the scene which went viral on the social media.

The suspect was identified as Syed Akbar Hameed.

The latest reports suggest that the woman jumped off after she witnessed the accused’s obscene remarks and sexual advances

As the people in the surroundings came to know about the incident they ran towards her to help her. The victim sustained injuries on her head during the escape and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After the incident, a case was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

Related Topics

India Social Media Driver Vehicle Women From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

7 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Viral

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.