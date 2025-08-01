PDMA Issues Alert For 6th Spell Of Monsoon Rains In Punjab, Warns Of Possible Flooding
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 10:55 PM
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued an alert on Friday regarding the sixth spell of monsoon rains, expected to begin across most districts of the province from August 5
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued an alert on Friday regarding the sixth spell of monsoon rains, expected to begin across most districts of the province from August 5. The department has warned of the possibility of medium to high-level flooding in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.
In light of this, alerts have been sent to all commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province. According to the PDMA forecast, rain is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Okara. Southern districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur are also expected to receive significant rainfall.
Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has directed district administrations and concerned departments to remain on high alert.
Instructions have also been issued to civil defense, Rescue 1122, and other relevant institutions to ensure advance preparations are in place.
Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that, under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the authority has issued alerts to all concerned departments, adding that monsoon rains in August are expected to surpass last month’s levels. Emergency control room staff and Rescue 1122’s disaster response teams have been instructed to stay on high alert.
Authorities have warned of potential landslides in Murree and Galiyat and urged the public to exercise caution, especially near mud houses or structurally weak buildings that could be damaged by heavy rains. Citizens and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow all precautionary guidelines.
In case of urban flooding or flash floods, people are urged to seek shelter in safe locations and avoid attempting to cross flowing water. For emergencies, the public can contact PDMA through its designated helpline.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Weather
-
More rains expected as monsoon activity intensifies across Pakistan15 hours ago
-
PDMA issues alert for 6th spell of monsoon rains in Punjab, warns of possible flooding2 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for Lahore4 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for Lahore5 days ago
-
Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather6 days ago
-
More monsoon rains predicted across KP8 days ago
-
Heavy rains forecast from July 28 to 318 days ago
-
More rain forecast for Lahore11 days ago
-
PMD forecasts rains, winds and thunderstorm tonight, tomorrow11 days ago
-
Widespread rainfall expected across Pakistan; PMD issues flood and landslide alerts12 days ago
-
CDA, Islamabad Authorities respond swiftly as record monsoon rainfall hits capital12 days ago
-
Cloudy,humid weather forecast for city12 days ago