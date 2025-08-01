Open Menu

PDMA Issues Alert For 6th Spell Of Monsoon Rains In Punjab, Warns Of Possible Flooding

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 10:55 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued an alert on Friday regarding the sixth spell of monsoon rains, expected to begin across most districts of the province from August 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued an alert on Friday regarding the sixth spell of monsoon rains, expected to begin across most districts of the province from August 5. The department has warned of the possibility of medium to high-level flooding in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.

In light of this, alerts have been sent to all commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province. According to the PDMA forecast, rain is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Okara. Southern districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur are also expected to receive significant rainfall.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has directed district administrations and concerned departments to remain on high alert.

Instructions have also been issued to civil defense, Rescue 1122, and other relevant institutions to ensure advance preparations are in place.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that, under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the authority has issued alerts to all concerned departments, adding that monsoon rains in August are expected to surpass last month’s levels. Emergency control room staff and Rescue 1122’s disaster response teams have been instructed to stay on high alert.

Authorities have warned of potential landslides in Murree and Galiyat and urged the public to exercise caution, especially near mud houses or structurally weak buildings that could be damaged by heavy rains. Citizens and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow all precautionary guidelines.

In case of urban flooding or flash floods, people are urged to seek shelter in safe locations and avoid attempting to cross flowing water. For emergencies, the public can contact PDMA through its designated helpline.

