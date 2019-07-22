UrduPoint.com
17 Dead, 28 Wounded In Somalia Bomb Blast: Hospital Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:39 PM

17 dead, 28 wounded in Somalia bomb blast: hospital official

The death toll from a car bombing in Mogadishu on Monday climbed to 17, hospital officials said, with more than two dozen wounded in the explosion claimed by Al-Shabaab militants

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The death toll from a car bombing in Mogadishu on Monday climbed to 17, hospital officials said, with more than two dozen wounded in the explosion claimed by Al-Shabaab militants.

"The bodies of 17 people killed in the blast were taken to the hospital mortuary while 28 others were admitted for various wounds," said Mohamed Yusuf, the director of Medina Hospital, the main trauma facility in the Somali capital.

