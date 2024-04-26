Sugar Futures Close Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Sugar futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).
The most active sugar contract for September 2024 delivery gained 20 Yuan (2.81 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,174 yuan per tonne.
On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 480,405.0 lots with a turnover of 29.55 billion yuan.
As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.
