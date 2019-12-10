2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Two PKK/YPG terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Two PKK/YPG terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"Lastly, two PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria escaped fromthe organization and surrendered to our border patrol office with their weapons, ammunition and equipment in Suruc," a district in Turkey's southeastern Sanliurfa province, the ministry said on Twitter.

PKK terrorists continue to surrender thanks to decisive operations of the Turkish Armed Forces, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.